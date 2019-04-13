|
Ethelene Tubb Randle
Raymond - Ethelene Tubb Randle passed from this life to her eternal home in heaven on April 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church, 5275 Terry Road, Jackson, MS Sunday, April 14th from 2:00pm-3:00pm followed by a Celebration Service at 3pm. A family graveside service will be held Monday, April 15th at 10am at Lakewood Memorial Park, 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS.
Ethelene Randle was born on April 16, 1925. She graduated from Hatley High School, where she played basketball. In 1946 she married Joe Randle, the love of her life, after he returned home from serving in World War II. They were married for sixty-nine years. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three daughters. Ethelene, affectionately called "Mamaw" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, remember her for her amazing Christmas morning breakfast tradition. Her faith and dependence on Christ were a witness to all who knew her. She was an active member of Daniel Memorial and Griffith Memorial Baptist Churches, where she faithfully served in the nursery. She loved her church family and her circle of close friends. After her daughter Vicki went to college she began a twenty-year career in banking at Deposit Guaranty National Bank. She had a loyal following of customers that she loved to help. She and Joe were avid Ole Miss fans and enjoyed attending games in Oxford.
Ethelene Randle is survived by her; daughters, Susan Grames (Bob), Lisa Modisett (Dan); son in law, Alon Bee; grandchildren; Shelley and Robby Grames (Susie), Joe (Ashley) and Nick Modisett, Blake Bee and Paige Bee Dodgen (Cass); great grandchildren; Will, Micah, Mary Noel, Mollie and Isaiah Grames, Isabella, Evie and Rhett Modisett, and Carr and Anna James Dodgen many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Leboth and Ethel Tubb, daughter, Vicki Jo Randle Bee; siblings, Cayce, Loyal, Kenneth, Hubert and Faye.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Griffith Memorial Baptist Church, 5275 Terry Rd., Jackson, MS 39212. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her church members, friends, family, the staffs of Riggs Manor and Compassus Hospice who faithfully cared for her.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019