|
|
Etta Mae Barnett
Jackson - Etta Mae Barnett died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. She was 88.
Born in Inverness, Mississippi on April 23, 1931 to the late Melvin Vernon Phillips and Ethel Lelah Pace Phillips, Etta grew up on Wolf Lake outside of Yazoo City, Mississippi. She graduated from Louise High School where she was named Miss Louise High School and was a star basketball player, and Sunflower Junior College. She was an insurance agent for over 40 years, having been affiliated with Barnett Insurance Agency and the Owen-Puckett Allstate Insurance Agency.
Etta was active in her church, serving as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was a longtime member of the Insurance Professionals Association, serving in various leadership capacities, and she actively supported the work of the Child Evangelism Fellowship, serving on the Board of Directors for the state of Mississippi for a number of years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Vernon L. Phillips and James E. Phillips, sister, Mary P. Adams, and former husband Ladell C. Barnett.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Hall (Donald) of Vicksburg and son, Gary Barnett, of Jackson, brother, William Phillips (Patsy), of Brandon, sister, Margaret Manor (Hugh), of Yazoo City, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation with the family will be held from 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 until the hour of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Dr. in Ridgeland, with the Rev. John Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Pallbearers will be David Phillips, Jimmy Phillips, Mike Phillips, Larry Adams, Steven Manor and Cliff McCoy.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship at www.cefonline.com or to Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Etta's longtime friends, Bamy Owen, Mona Touchstone and David Touchstone, for their devoted friendship, and to Dr. Eric Burger, Dr. Kevin Chandler, Dr. James Thomasson, and the staff at St. Dominic Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019