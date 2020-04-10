|
Eula O. Myers
Pearl - Eula Octavia Netherland Myers went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born April 14, 1924, in Wanila, MS. She attended Brookhaven High School, but lived her adult life in Pearl, MS. She was the 4th of 10 children born to her parents, the late William Milton and Lessie Cliburn Netherland.
Eula was a faithful member of Pearson Baptist Church for the past 65 years where she was a member of the Adult Choir and Ladies Ensemble. She also taught Sunday School, Training Union, GA's, Vacation Bible School, and was a member of numerous committees.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Myers; son, Rodger Dale Buckley; step-son, Ricky Myers; brothers, Edward Netherland and John Netherland; sisters, Christine Woodward, Lerlene Herrington, Mildred Herrington Walters, Nell Nolan, Blanche Bryant, and Jeanne Bradley.
Survivors include son, Bill Buckley (Joan); daughter, Linda Kay Boykin (Robert); step-daughters, Jeana Cassis (Rich), and Shelia Smith (Kendall); step-daughter-in-law, Patty Myers; and brother, James Netherland (Jean). She was also blessed with 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:00pm-1:30pm, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Graveside services will follow at 2:00pm in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Rev. Calvin Williams will officiate. To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020