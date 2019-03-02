|
|
Eunice Strawbridge
Richland - Mrs. Eunice Strawbridge, 85, of Richland, passed away February 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 3rd at Edgefield Cemetery in McCool.
Mrs. Strawbridge was a member of Richland Baptist Church; she was a Homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Dan (Elaine) Strawbridge and Ray Strawbridge; grandchildren, Martin, Stephanie, Sarah; great grandchild, Kinsley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, D.M. and Ellen Simmons; husband, James Strawbridge; brothers, Ralph, Riley and Jerry Simmons.
For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 2, 2019