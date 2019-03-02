Services
Culpepper Funeral Service
406 East Adams Street
Kosciusko, MS 39090
(662) 289-4111
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Edgefield Cemetery
McCool, MS
Richland - Mrs. Eunice Strawbridge, 85, of Richland, passed away February 28, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 3rd at Edgefield Cemetery in McCool.

Mrs. Strawbridge was a member of Richland Baptist Church; she was a Homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, Dan (Elaine) Strawbridge and Ray Strawbridge; grandchildren, Martin, Stephanie, Sarah; great grandchild, Kinsley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, D.M. and Ellen Simmons; husband, James Strawbridge; brothers, Ralph, Riley and Jerry Simmons.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 2, 2019
