Eunice Thomas
Clinton - Eunice Thomas, 95, passed away Saturday, May 4, at Clinton Health Center. She was born on June 6, 1923 to Mr. Homer Talmage and Mrs. Ima Shepherd Branning in French Camp, Mississippi.
After graduating from French Camp Academy, Eunice moved to Jackson, MS to work for many years at South Central Bell Telephone Company. Later, she and her husband started the United Plumbing and Heating Company from their home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Thomas Sr., her parents and brothers, Robert Branning and Homer Talmage Branning; two grandchildren, James Thomas and Michelle Thomas; daughters-in- law, Deborah Thomas and Charlotte Thomas.
She is survived by her sons, Maurice Thomas Jr., Homer Thomas (Debbra), John Thomas (Amy), and Deleon Thomas (Karen); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at and Holy Savior Catholic Church at 716 Lindale Street, Clinton, Mississippi 39056.
Visitation will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church Tuesday, May 7, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM with the funeral mass to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 7, 2019