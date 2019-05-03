|
|
Eurcle Moore Culipher
Florence - Eurcle Moore Culipher , age 88, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Sabine Medical Center. She was born in Provencal, Louisiana on December 14, 1930 to John William and Ella Bates Moore.
Eurcle graduated from Natchitoches High School and went to work for South Central Bell Telephone Company. Eurcle began her career with the phone company in Louisiana, working in Leesville and then in Lake Charles. She later transferred to Jackson and held many positions in the company; she retired from Bell South as a Safety Supervisor.
Eurcle was married to JK (Kenneth) Culipher. They met on a blind date when they were both working for the phone company. As he walked her to her door on that first date, Kenneth told her that he was going to marry her. She responded that he was crazy! Two months and ten days later, May 30, 1950, they were married and spent 30 years together until he died from cancer. After his death, she volunteered at the hospital and spent time encouraging patients and family members.
Eurcle was an active member of Eastern Star and Kenneth was active in the Shriners, where he would dress as a clown for parades. They both learned to make balloon animals and after his death, Eurcle began carrying balloons and making balloon animals everywhere she went. Each time she checked out from a store, paid her check at a restaurant, saw a child or an elderly person, she would tell the person that she was going to "give them a happy." She became known as "The Balloon Lady" because she made and gave out so many.
She was a fabulous cook and loved to bless friends and family with meals and baked goods. She did some catering for a while and catered several wedding receptions as well as other events. One of her specialities was the Million Dollar pound cake; she gave them to friends and family and even sent them by mail. If she didn't make a million of them, it was close!
Eurcle was outgoing, always willing to lend a hand and help someone, had an infectious laugh, and loved making people happy. She was a second mother and "favorite aunt" to her nieces and nephews. Eurcle and Kenneth lived in Jackson many years and then moved to Florence where they enjoyed their place in the country. Several years ago, Eurcle relocated to Natchitoches and then Many, Louisiana to be near family
Eurcle is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Julius Kenneth Culipher; her sisters Evelyn Clio Moore Syers and Gladys Rae Moore Schrump; brothers John Wesley Moore and Wendell Bates Moore. She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
To honor Eurcle's memory contributions may be made to St Jude's Hospital or The Gideon's International. To continue her legacy, feel free to give someone a "happy" by doing a random act of kindness.
A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 AM with Rev. James B. Moore officiating.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 3, 2019