Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Eva Lester Obituary
Eva Lester

Brandon - Eva Brandon Lester, of Brandon, MS, succumbed to cancer on August 4, 2019 after a short stay in the Baptist Hospital. Age 92, she was born November 11, 1926 to Ed and Bessie Iva Upchurch Brandon in Coffeeville, MS.

A graduate of the Grenada (MS) Nursing School, Eva was a Registered Nurse in the employment of both the old and new Veteran's Administration Hospital for 40 years. Very active in the Order of Eastern Star, she is Past Worthy Grand Matron from Radiant Chapter 120, Jackson.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Ernest Ray (Buck) Lester of Jackson, MS; sons, Johnny Ray and Morris Erving Lester; siblings, Sudie Brandon and Carl Brandon.

Eva is survived by son Morris's wife, Linda Lee Funderburk Lester formerly of Grenada, MS; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many Brandon and Baker family nephews and nieces; numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews and children thereof across the State of Mississippi and Louisiana.

Visitation will be at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home of Pearl, MS on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5PM-8PM and from 1PM to 2PM Friday, August 9, 2019. The Rev. Ron Bird, Senior Pastor, Fannin (MS) Baptist Church, will commence funeral services at 2PM. During the service, in a short ceremony, Mississippi Grand Chapter, Eastern Star, will afford her the high honors befitting her former office.

Following Rev. Bird's benediction, interment will be in Cedarlawn Cemetery, Jackson, beside her husband, Buck and her son, Morris.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019
