Eva Warrine Davis
Garland - Eva Warrine Davis (1926-2020)
Eva Warrine Davis, age 93, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020. She was born December 14, 1926 in Potts Camp, Mississippi to John Robert and Ida Tuberville. In 1954 she wed Harry Davis. They established their home in Jackson, Mississippi where Eva resided for nearly 60 years. She moved to Garland, Texas in 2012.
For many years Eva worked in the food service industry. She and Harry owned and operated Harry's Drive-In in the 50's and Sportsman's One Stop, a combination cafe/bait and fishing tackle shop, in the 60's. In 1984, she retired from Kroger after working several years in the deli.
Eva was an excellent cook and immaculate housekeeper. Southern style comfort food was her specialty and cornbread dressing was her signature dish. She took great pride in her warm and inviting home. An avid football fan, Eva could talk to any and everyone about the game. She enjoyed Bunco, country music, and cooking shows. Eva genuinely loved people and had a servant's heart. She was abundantly blessed with a loving family and many friends. Her life was a living example of Proverbs 21:21 -"Whoever pursues righteousness and kindness will find life, righteousness and honor."
Eva is survived by her daughter, Donna Mitchell and husband Dean of Garland, TX; granddaughter, Lauren Mullen of Austin, TX; brother, J.R. Tuberville and wife Martha of Brandon, MS; half sister, Bobby Jean Hall of Collierville, TN; sister-in-law, Lena Pearl Tuberville of Liberty, MS; numerous nieces and nephews, and the family's beloved dog, Tater. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Davis, parents, John Robert and Ida Tuberville; brothers, James, Wilford, and Richard Tuberville; and sister, Pauline Blaylock Wade.
A celebration of life will be held in Eva's honor at a later date, to be determined. Interment will be at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Eva to the American Lung Association.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 28 to May 31, 2020.