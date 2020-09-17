Evan Basil BrownBrandon - Evan Basil Brown, 27, died August 31, 2020 in Jackson. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.Evan was born on March 31, 1993 in Flowood, the son of Matt and Juanita Brown. Evan worked in the restaurant industry for several years. He enjoyed playing guitar and also had an interest in writing computer code. Evan cherished spending time with his family. In his younger years, he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 300.He is preceded in death by his brother Aaron Brown.Evan is survived his wife, Julia Longmire Brown and their children, Silas and Lorelei, all of Brandon; his parents, Matt and Juanita (Davis) of Brandon; paternal grandmother, Suzanne Sabin of Jackson; maternal grandmother, Betty Davis of Brandon; uncle, Carl Brown of Brandon; uncle, Albert Sabin (Lucy) of Jackson; uncle, Robert Sabin (Beverly) of Austin, TX; uncle, David Sabin of Maryland; uncle, Jason Davis (Jan) of Brandon and numerous cousins.