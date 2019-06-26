|
Evarette Zachary
Brandon - Evarette Holt Zachary of Brandon went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019.
Evarette was born in Meridian, Mississippi on March 20, 1942 to Carmen and Lavelle Holt. She attended Hickory High School and was a member of the graduating Class of 1960. She was an active member of Union Baptist Church where she held the office of secretary and treasurer. She devoted her life to being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She had a strong faith in God and in Jesus as her savior.
She faithfully cared for her family through her cooking and sewing and was always present for any activity in which they participated. She also had a servant's heart and found great joy for cooking for her fellow church members and serving and volunteering for her church.
Evarette was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed watching sports of all kinds but especially enjoyed participating on a bowling team with her friends.
She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family. She was preceded by her loving husband of 46 years, Larry Zachary; her mother, Carmen Beeman Holt, brothers, Dwight Keith Holt and Phillip Holt. She is survived by her father William Lavelle Holt, step-mother Bonnie Holt, sons Jeff Zachary (Diann)and Mike Zachary (Kathy); daughter Carmen Zachary Mitchell (David), eight grandchildren: Jordan Zachary Goolsby (Ryan), McKenzie Zachary Walters (Matt); Colby Mitchell (Kaylee), Dalton Mitchell, Cade Mitchell, Chesney Mitchell; Justin Zachary (Madison) and Taylor Zachary; two great-grandchildren: Parker Grace Goolsby and Declan Craft Mitchell.
A service celebrating her life will be held at Meadow Grove Baptist Church located at 3221 Louis Wilson Drive in Brandon, Mississippi on June 27th. Visitation will be held 10:00AM followed by a celebration of life service at 12:00PM.
The family is deeply grateful and wishes to express our thanks to the nurses at St. Dominic Hospital who displayed the love and compassion of Christ to our family and to Evarette during her final weeks.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 26 to June 27, 2019