1945 - 2019
Raymond - Evelyn C. Frank went to her heavenly home on her 74th birthday, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church in Byram where she was a faithful member and loved her church family. Evelyn had asked the Lord into her heart at an early age and kept the joy of her salvation from that day forward.

Evelyn was born in Jackson to the late Jack and Ivor Ford and was a 1964 graduate of Holy Ghost Catholic High School. In 1965 she married the love of her life Albert Frank, Jr. and moved to Chicago, IL to pursue a 37 year career in the insurance industry. She retired as an assistant underwriter for CNA Insurance Company of Chicago. After her retirement she moved back to the Jackson, MS area. She loved to travel and enjoyed trying different culinary delights. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Charlie Thomas and Helen Herring.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 54 years, Albert Frank, Jr. of Raymond; her two children, Albert M. Frank, III of Austin, TX and Marcellus S. Frank of Jackson; her loving mother in law; Luella Jones of Homewood, IL, two brothers, Carl Carter and John Ford both of Jackson, five precious grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends.

Published in Clarion Ledger on May 25, 2019
