Evelyn Freeman
Byram - Ollie Evelyn Freeman, 93, departed her earthly home on November 21, 2020, and entered her Heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus. There will be a visitation Tuesday, November 24, from 9AM until the 10AM service at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lakewood South Cemetery.
Evelyn was born on February 28, 1927, in Centreville, MS, to Karl and Lucy McGraw. She married her sweetheart, Raymond Ray Freeman, on April 9, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2012.
Evelyn loved her family, her friends and her church. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was always kind and enjoyed helping others. She was an excellent cook and was known for her wonderful pound cake. For 38 years, Evelyn worked for South Central Bell as a Cable Dispatcher and then enjoyed retirement.
Evelyn is survived by her sisters, Rosalie Neves, and Joyce Cupstid; sister in law, Bobbie Alexander (Arthur); her two sons and their wives, Jeffery and Susan Freeman and Keith and Marilyn Freeman; Grandchildren- Phillip Freeman (Vanessa), Jennifer Bagwell (Chris), Brittany Adams (Lucas) and Brandon Freeman (Lauren); plus six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved deeply.
Special thanks to Baptist Hospice. Her nurses April Page, Summer Smith, and nursing assistant Lisa Jones. Also to the staff at The Arbor for the loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Children's Village or Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com