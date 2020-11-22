1/
Evelyn Freeman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Freeman

Byram - Ollie Evelyn Freeman, 93, departed her earthly home on November 21, 2020, and entered her Heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus. There will be a visitation Tuesday, November 24, from 9AM until the 10AM service at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lakewood South Cemetery.

Evelyn was born on February 28, 1927, in Centreville, MS, to Karl and Lucy McGraw. She married her sweetheart, Raymond Ray Freeman, on April 9, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2012.

Evelyn loved her family, her friends and her church. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was always kind and enjoyed helping others. She was an excellent cook and was known for her wonderful pound cake. For 38 years, Evelyn worked for South Central Bell as a Cable Dispatcher and then enjoyed retirement.

Evelyn is survived by her sisters, Rosalie Neves, and Joyce Cupstid; sister in law, Bobbie Alexander (Arthur); her two sons and their wives, Jeffery and Susan Freeman and Keith and Marilyn Freeman; Grandchildren- Phillip Freeman (Vanessa), Jennifer Bagwell (Chris), Brittany Adams (Lucas) and Brandon Freeman (Lauren); plus six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved deeply.

Special thanks to Baptist Hospice. Her nurses April Page, Summer Smith, and nursing assistant Lisa Jones. Also to the staff at The Arbor for the loving care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Children's Village or Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved