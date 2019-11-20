Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Holifield Vaughn


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Holifield Vaughn Obituary
Evelyn Holifield Vaughn

Ridgeland - Evelyn Holifield Vaughn passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 22nd at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 9am with a 10am service to celebrate her life. A burial service will immediately follow.

Evelyn was born November 26, 1923 in Meridian, MS to Sloan and Lucy Drennan Holifield. She grew up in Meridian and later graduated from Mississippi University for Women.

In 1947, she married Chester Vaughn and together they raised two children, Jim and Harriet.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Chester.

Evelyn is survived by her only sister, Mary Sloan Satterwhite, her son Jim and his wife Pam and her daughter Harriet, her husband Danny Gleason and their daughters Katie and Emma.

Loving thanks to Sharica Ross, Ruth Davis, and Mynisha Willis for their care and support of Evelyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or a .

Life without Christ is unthinkable,

Death without Christ is impossible,

To live is Christ.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -