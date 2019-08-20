|
|
Evelyn James
Ridgeland - Evelyn Joyce Porch James passed away August 13, 2019, in Ridgeland, Miss. Born in Pocahontas, Miss., she graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. She married Ron James in 1956 and spent the next 56 years together serving Jesus, their family, and their church.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, her parents, John and Lollie Porch, and her siblings and their spouses. She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Faye Porch; her children, Ronn James, Jr., Julie Tullos (Kent), Christi Varner (George), and Brad James (Allison); her grandchildren, Ron James, III, Kimberly Meints (Josiah), Bonnie Lahuta (Michael), Wesley Tullos (Hannah), Morgan Nutt (Brandon), Lawson Varner, Stone Varner, and Bradlea James; and extended family and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019