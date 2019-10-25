Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evelyn Marie White


1928 - 2019
Evelyn Marie White

Ridgeland - Evelyn Marie White passed from this life to the next life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the State Veterans Home in Jackson. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. A graveside service will follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.

Evelyn was born January 12, 1928 to Samuel Isaiah White and Nannie Dee Whinery White. She grew up in Attala County and graduated from Ethel High School, after which she worked in retail in Jackson for several years. Then she served four years in the United States Air Force (WAF) during the Korean Conflict. She was always very proud of the time she spent in the military. After she returned from the Air Force, she was employed by the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, as a File Clerk Supervisor in the Department of Radiology, retiring in 1991, after 36-3/4 years of service.

She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Madison, since 1962. She was also a member of the Julius Thompson Sunday School Class (later known as the Caring Sunday School Class), serving as Secretary for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ruth Sims, Florence Stack McDowell, Dorothy Nowell, Sammie Dee Moore, and Juanita Hill; and her brother, Percy I. White. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1039, Madison, MS 39130-1039.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
