Evelyn McEwen
Tupelo/Corinth - Evelyn Pratt McEwen, 91, entered the life eternal from Sanctuary Hospice House on Sat., May 25, 2019. Evelyn was a longtime resident of Corinth, a business woman and lifelong member of the Church of Christ
Her funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, May 28, 2019 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel with burial in the family plot at Henry Cemetery in Corinth. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM today (Tue) and from 10 AM-service time on Wednesday.
Evelyn leaves two daughter, Mary Ann Wallace (Doug) and Linda M. Hutcheson (Gene) of Flora, MS
4 Grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother and many other near relatives.
The service may be view via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming
At 11 AM Wed and will be archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors (662 840 5000).
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 28, 2019