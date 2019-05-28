Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Evelyn McEwen Obituary
Evelyn McEwen

Tupelo/Corinth - Evelyn Pratt McEwen, 91, entered the life eternal from Sanctuary Hospice House on Sat., May 25, 2019. Evelyn was a longtime resident of Corinth, a business woman and lifelong member of the Church of Christ

Her funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, May 28, 2019 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel with burial in the family plot at Henry Cemetery in Corinth. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM today (Tue) and from 10 AM-service time on Wednesday.

Evelyn leaves two daughter, Mary Ann Wallace (Doug) and Linda M. Hutcheson (Gene) of Flora, MS

4 Grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother and many other near relatives.

The service may be view via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming

At 11 AM Wed and will be archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors (662 840 5000).
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 28, 2019
