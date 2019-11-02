|
Evelyn Puddister
Madison - Evelyn Puddister of Madison, MS, passed away on November 1, 2019 after a short illness. She was a loving wife, doting mother, and a loyal and joyful friend to many.
Evelyn was born on January 17, 1924 in the town of Franklinton, Louisiana to James and Eva Simmons. She was the third of four children. During her senior year in high school, a representative from the Federal Bureau of Investigation spoke to her class seeking recruits to work on the massive increase in background checks occasioned by the USA's participation in the Second World War. Evelyn volunteered. So, in 1943 at the age of 19, she took the train to Washington D.C. and accepted a position as a Clerk/Typist in the Identification Division of the FBI.
In 1947, she met and married John Puddister, a war veteran who was also working in the Identification Division. With her first child on the way, she resigned her position and found her true calling as a nurturing and supportive mother. After losing her first child through miscarriage, she brought three sons and a daughter into the world and devoted all of her time and energy to raising them. The family moved often at first (Pittsburg, PA; Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH) before settling in Jackson, Mississippi in the summer of 1964.
Evelyn was a Cub Scout den mother, a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader and an officer in the Le Midi Luncheon Club at Colonial Heights Country Club. She enjoyed golf, league bowling, playing bridge, traveling and hosting her epic Christmas Open House parties. She was an active member of her church.
She is preceded in death by her husband John in 2010 and her son John in 2015, as well as her brother Howard and sister Janella. She is survived by her sister Opal Simmons of Madison, her son Dr. Michael (Mimi) Puddister of Natchez, son David (Laura) Puddister of Madison, daughter Ann Puddister of Madison. She is also survived by grandchildren Joanna (Justin) King, Virginia (Chris) Puddister, Jonathan Puddister, Jessica (Travis) Swisher and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4th at St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson, Mississippi, to be followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Evelyn asked that donations be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 1242 Lynwood Drive, Jackson, MS 39206.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019