|
|
Evelyn Sanders Forkin
Jackson - Evelyn Sanders Forkin, 86, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Born in Forest, MS on November 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Bowden and Tressie Riser Sanders. Evelyn graduated from Ringgold High School as Valedictorian and attended Draughan's Business College with an emphasis on accounting.
Evelyn married the love of her life, George E. Forkin in 1961. They were both active in the Jaycees and Jaycetts where she served on many committees and became president. She was honored with the Distinguished Service Award in 1966.
Evelyn was an accountant for Vickers, Inc. for about seven years, when she left to be with their young children. She returned to the work force in 1979 as Comptroller of Southern Cross Underwriters, Inc. where she retired in 1998.
Evelyn joined Briarwood Presbyterian Church in 1969 and had been an active member since. She served as an Elder, and on several committees along with being an active PW member, and receiving a Lifetime membership in 1995. She enjoyed working with the Flower Committee in creating flower arrangements from greenery to sanctuary. Evelyn enjoyed cooking and keeping check on the homebound from her church.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, the love of her life, George Forkin. She leaves her cherished children: daughter, Susan Forkin Baxter and husband, Doug, of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, Tayloe Forkin and wife, Karen, of Florence, MS; grandchildren: Meghin Tayloe Hamilton (Bryan), Greer Baxter Roy (Chandler), Blair Baxter King (Madison), Amanda Sutherland (Nick), and Matt Howard; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Louise Sharp and husband, Billy, of Philadelphia, MS and Beverly Walker and husband, Bubba, of Madison, MS; three nieces and a nephew.
Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Natchez Trace Memorial Park. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Briarwood Presbyterian Church with Rev. Charles Bowdler, pastor, officiating.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to Briarwood Presbyterian Church, 620 Briarwood Dr., Jackson, MS 39211 or to Gideons International by going to www.gideons.org/donate
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019