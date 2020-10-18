1/
Everette Leon Ingle
Everette Leon Ingle

Hazlehurst - Mr. Everette Leon Ingle, age 79 - died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20 at Unity Baptist Church, Georgetown, beginning at 10 a.m. until the service at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Ingle was born in Bolton, MS to Eva Meadows and William Leon Ingle. He grew up in Florence, MS and had lived in Hazlehurst for the past 24 years. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. Mr. Ingle retired after 25 years of service as a "milkman" from Borden and Luvell. He was an avid outdoorsman who thoroughly enjoyed riding his tractor. He loved God, his church, and others just as Christ intended and he especially loved his family.

Mr. Ingle was preceded in death by his parents William Leon Ingle and Eva Meadows Ingle, and one brother William Floyd Ingle.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda C. "Lynn" Ingle; two sons, Mark Ingle (Lisa) of Hazlehurst, MS and Kevin Ingle of Crystal Springs, MS; one brother, Robert L. Ingle of Florence; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nephew, Stephen Ingle of Brandon; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
OCT
20
Service
12:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church,
