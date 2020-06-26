Ewell Hartford
Brandon - Ewell Hartford, age 94 of Brandon, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with visitation starting at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery. Ewell was born in Jackson, TN September 29, 1925 to the late Henry Harold Hartford and Annie Mullins Hartford. He was raised in Paducah, KY. Ewell served his country in WWII in the U.S. Army and was at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a former member of McDowell Road Baptist Church and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years. Ewell is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Hartford; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Michael Howard; grandchildren, Carson and Charlotte; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ewell always had a kind word and a piece of candy for everyone he met.Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.