Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
1937 - 2019
Fay Pridgen Obituary
Fay Pridgen

Brandon - Lucy Fay Hinton Pridgen, a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great grand-mother, sister and friend to many, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be at 9:30 A.M. until the 11:00 A.M. funeral service Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram with son-and-law, Rev. Evan English presiding. Interment will follow at Lakewood South.

Mrs. Pridgen was born in Simpson County, MS to the late Sol Hinton and Annie "Lois" Cline Hinton on December 02, 1937. She was a long-time resident of Brandon. She was a member of Crossgates Baptist Church and a former member of Daniel Memorial Baptist Church where she served in the nursery. She was employed by the Highway Department as manager in data entry operations for thirty-eight years before retiring in 1999. Her family was the joy of her life.

Along with her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Keith Pridgen, daughter, Teresia King and son-in-law, Danny Joiner. She is survived by her son, Brian Rutland of Springhill, TN; daughters, Angie Joiner of Brandon and Kim (Evan) English of Columbia, SC; sister, Joyce (Tommy) Cumberland of Byram; grandchildren, Tara (Kevin) Hasty and Mitchel Smith; and many great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
