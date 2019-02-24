Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Utica Christian Church
More Obituaries for Faye Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye B. Griffin


1932 - 2019
Faye B. Griffin Obituary
Faye B. Griffin

Jackson - Faye B. Griffin died Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the St, Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, she was 86.

She was born and reared in Learned and in 1952 married Gene Griffin and moved to the Utica area. In 1955 she moved to Jackson where she taught piano in her home for 12 years and also was a Bank Administrator for several banks in the Jackson area. She was a member of the Cooper Road Christian Church where she served as church organist. She was involved in the development of the Leavell Wood Minor League Baseball Association and also worked in real estate sales in Jackson.

In the early 1980's she returned to Utica and made her home there becoming a member of the Utica Christian Church.

The family extends their sincere thanks to Dianne Dixson, her caregiver, for her caring and compassion for Faye.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Hughie and Ruby Newsome Berryhill; her husband Gene Griffin and her sister, Lanelle Hudson.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Elaine Griffin of Learned; her 2 sons, Thomas (Laura) Griffin of Learned and Craig (Lisa) Griffin of Utica; her 2 brothers, H.D. Berryhill of Jackson and Milton H. Berryhill of Birmingham, AL; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Utica Christian Church with Rev. Brad Hartzog officiating, Interment will follow in the Griffin Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 PM, Sunday at Glenwood Funeral Home in Utica and 10:00 AM Monday until the hour of the service at the church,

Pallbearers will be Jason Griffin, Justin Griffin, Shelton Griffin, Abe Penn, Mark Newell and Matt Inabnet.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 24, 2019
