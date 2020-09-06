1/
Faye McPeake
Faye McPeake

Pearl - Tennie Faye McPeake, 89, of Pearl, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 10:00am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

Survivors include children, Bill Ard (Fairland), Jerry McPeake, Virginia Davis, Margaret Woods, and Jean Rothery Gunter (Van); grandchildren, Emily Hollis (Drew), Katie Puckett (Adam), Ryan Ard (Maggie), Dana Garcia, Richie Davis, Carmen Vedder, Don Woods (Martie), Dustin Rothery, Shane Rothery (Liz), and Tanner Rothery; 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
