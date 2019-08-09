|
Faye W. Stokes
Jackson - On July 31, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Faye Williams Stokes, 84, passed into eternal life. She was born in Clarksdale,, Mississippi December 6, 1934. Her earyl life was spent in Itta Bena, MS . She attended LeFlore County Training School, then went on to receive degrees from Mississippi Valley State University and Atlanta University. She did further study at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.
Faye was married to Jimmie Louis Stokes who preceded her in death, and to this union twins, Glenn and Gwen were born.
Upon moving from Itta Bena to Jackson she joined Central United Methodist Church where she was involved in a number of ministries which included the United Methodist Women, Sunday School (teacher), and outreach programs providing assistance to the underserved.
Her teaching career included the Jackson Public Schools, and Hinds County Agricultural High School; Also she served as Director of Cooperative Education at Hinds Community College, Utica, Campus.
She held membership in several social and religious organizations which included Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Jackson Chapter of Jack and Jill(charter member)l and Jackson Chapter of The Links, Inc. (charter member of the Vicksburg Chapter), Church Women United, the Mississippi Religious Leadership Council, and the National Federation of Blind Women.
Survivors include sons and daughters, Gwendolyn Byrd and Glen Stokes, Jackson, MS, Jimmie Roland Stokes, Powder Springs, GA, and Deneise Becton, Memphis, TN, brother, W.A. Stokes, Richmond, CA,, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mrs. Stokes will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 10, at Central United Methodist Church, 500 North Farish Street.
Burial will follow in Garden Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019