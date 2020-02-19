Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
Felicity Belle Presley


2018 - 2020
Felicity Belle Presley Obituary
Felicity Belle Presley

Clinton - Felicity Belle Presley died February 8, 2020. She was 1.

Born October 4, 2018, she was a precious daughter and loving sister; the sixth child of 6 siblings. Her hobbies were playing, looking pretty, and being the Boss. Mrs. Pat was her loving babysitter. Survivors include her father, Jake Presley; maternal Nana, Teri Rogers; maternal Papaw, Kenneth Rogers; paternal Meme, Lisa Presley; paternal Gpaw, Tony Presley; aunt, Erica Nero; uncle, Sammy Presley; paternal great grandparents, Darwin and Amarylus Holland; and other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.

Memorials may be made to Raymond Road Baptist Church, 4622 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39212.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
