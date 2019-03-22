Ferol W. Hettick



Brandon - Ferol W. Hettick, 68, of Brandon, MS, was called home by his Lord on March 20, 2019. He had been under the care of his family and Hospice Ministries for the last several weeks.



Ferol was born to Ralph W. and Sarah Powell Hettick on September 2, 1950, in Jacksonville, IL. He married Carol J. Martin on August 15, 1970, in Jacksonville, IL. He has held various banking positions in compliance, most recently as the Chief Compliance Officer with Trustmark National Bank in Jackson,



Mr. Hettick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol; two sons, Daryl (Leslie) Hettick, Jacksonville, FL, and Gerald (Carolyn) Hettick, Watertown, NY; two grandsons, Andrew Hettick, and Matthew (Meghan) Berghorn; four great-grandsons, Ayden, Owen, Benjamin, and Waylon; a brother Bob (Candi) Hettick; a nephew, Kyle Hettick, and several cousins.



A celebration of life will be held on, Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:00 noon, at Lake Harbor Drive Church of Christ in Ridgeland, MS with a visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will be held at a later date in the Hettick Family Cemetery in Palmyra, IL in the Scottville Township, at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to C.A.R.H.A. Inc, P.O. Box 880145, Port St, Lucie, FL 34988-0145, The Mission Fund at Lake Harbor Drive Church of Christ, 338 Lake Harbor Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157, or to Hospice Ministries, Inc., 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157 Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019