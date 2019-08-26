|
Finnian Jude Blaylock
Ridgeland - Finnian Jude Blaylock, a conservationist, zoologist, and explorer, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 22, following a year long battle with cancer. He was 7 years old.
Finn was born in Jackson to Ron and Lindsay Blaylock. He attended St. Luke's Preschool in Fondren. He was a proud St. Richard Catholic School second grader. He was long time member of the Sea Lions/Sea Urchins Swim Team and a parishioner at St. Richard Catholic Church.
Finn found his greatest joy in the outdoors and in every tree and trail he could find. In his 7 short years, he visited 14 National Parks across this beautiful country, becoming a Junior Ranger at several. He hiked the lava tubes beneath Mount St. Helens, explored the trails of the Grand Canyon, camped beneath the Redwoods of California, swam in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and so much more. He liked best of all his beloved Linville Gorge Wilderness of North Carolina.
An avid fisherman, he was at home fishing creeks and ponds for bass and brim. He founded #finnsfroghunts, to share and catalog his beautiful frogs, snakes, and lizards. He knew a great deal about animals, large and small. He loved spending time with his friends and cousins. He loved Captain America and daytime Mardi Gras parades and his dog, Mick.
Finn is survived by his father and best friend, Ron and mother, Lindsay; brothers, Gabriel and Declan, and his sister, Susanna; grandparents Russell and Diane Blaylock and Sheryl L. Nusloch (and the late Mr. Nusloch); his loving aunts and uncles; his beloved cousins; a host of dear friends; and an army of prayer warriors.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM at St. Richard Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 28. There will be a visitation, also at St. Richard, from 9:30-11 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finn Blaylock Memorial Trust, care of St. Richard Catholic Church, which supports Catholic education at St. Richard Catholic School, the St. Richard Special Kids Parish Ministry, and through a scholarship to a graduating senior at St Joseph Catholic School.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019