1/
Flo Woods
1947 - 2020
Flo Woods

Madison - Mrs. Wanda Florece Ratcliff Woods, born July 7, 1947, to Myrtis and Frank Ratcliff, in Natchez, Mississippi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial celebration will be held at Center Terrace Baptist Church in Canton, MS on August 3, 2020 at 3 PM, with a visitation at 2 PM. Social distancing guidelines are to be followed, and proper face masks will be required.

Flo graduated from Natchez High School with the class of 1965 and from the University of Southern Mississippi, class of 1968. She dedicated over 40 years of her life to Center Terrace Baptist Church, serving in many capacities. She also taught in the Canton Public School district for over 40 years. She touched the lives of many during her time as an educator, as shown by the enormous outpouring of love from former students, coworkers, and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Nikki (Chris) Simmons, son, Trey (Julia) Woods, grandchildren; Carlee Grace and Hayden Simmons, and Jacey, Willam, and Shaw Woods, all of Madison. She is also survived by her sister Martha Jane Ratcliff of Natchez, MS and Jimmy Aycock of Madison, MS as well as a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sta-Home Health and Hospice for their outstanding care.

Public visitation is Monday August 3, 2020 beginning at 2P.M. followed by a memorial service at 3 P.M. at Center Terrace Baptist Church in Canton.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
