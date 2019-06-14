|
Flora Morris
Clinton - Mother Flora Mae Morris, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 09, 2019 at her residence in Clinton, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00pm. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Refuge Temple Church located at 4456 Medgar Evers Blvd. Jackson, MS. Visitation is today, June 14, 2019 at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213 from 10:00 am until 5:00pm.(Family will be present from 3:00pm.- 5:00pm.)
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 14, 2019