Florence Anne Kull Larrimore
Madison - Florence K. Larrimore, 89, peacefully passed away on August 2, 2020 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison, MS.
Florence was born on September 14, 1930 in Columbia, S.C. After many years of service, she retired from the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Jackson MS where she also served in the children's ministry.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Alston Larrimore and sisters, Patricia K. Thompson and Joyce K. Key, of South Carolina.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Van Larrimore (Carol), of Charlotte N.C., Margaret Ann Pray (Scott) of Madison, MS and Jan Larrimore Leflore (Stan) of Greenwood, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Mississippi.