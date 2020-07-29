1/
Florence Estelle Spence Barlow
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Estelle Spence Barlow

Raymond - Florence Estelle Spence Barlow, 89, passed away at her residence in Raymond, MS on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Spence Cemetery in Tylertown.

Mrs. Barlow was born December 23, 1930 to the late Ottis Spence and Eunice Christine Wallace. She was married to Clayton Davidson Barlow of Utica, MS on April 10, 1965. They just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

She was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church in Jackson where she taught Sunday School for many years, from 2 years old to Young at Heart and RA's. Florence loved her family and church family. Her hobbies were bowling, playing basketball, painting, and most of all gardening.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: sisters, Eva Nell Pittman and Mary Jo Brumfield; and brother, Lealon Arthur Spence all of Tylertown, MS.

Survivors include: husband Clayton Davidson Barlow of Raymond; daughter, Myra Michelle Ward (Tom) of Brandon; grandson, Christopher Chance Hosey; step-son, David Barlow (Vanessa) of Raymond; brothers, James Ottis Spence and Danny Ray Spence (Shelia) of Tylertown; sister, Syble Spence Mullins of Canton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Highland Baptist Church, C/O Ann Albright, 3800 Green Gable Rd., Terry, MS 39170; or CARA, P O Box 231, Clinton, MS 39060.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Spence Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breeland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved