Florence Estelle Spence Barlow
Raymond - Florence Estelle Spence Barlow, 89, passed away at her residence in Raymond, MS on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Spence Cemetery in Tylertown.
Mrs. Barlow was born December 23, 1930 to the late Ottis Spence and Eunice Christine Wallace. She was married to Clayton Davidson Barlow of Utica, MS on April 10, 1965. They just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
She was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church in Jackson where she taught Sunday School for many years, from 2 years old to Young at Heart and RA's. Florence loved her family and church family. Her hobbies were bowling, playing basketball, painting, and most of all gardening.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: sisters, Eva Nell Pittman and Mary Jo Brumfield; and brother, Lealon Arthur Spence all of Tylertown, MS.
Survivors include: husband Clayton Davidson Barlow of Raymond; daughter, Myra Michelle Ward (Tom) of Brandon; grandson, Christopher Chance Hosey; step-son, David Barlow (Vanessa) of Raymond; brothers, James Ottis Spence and Danny Ray Spence (Shelia) of Tylertown; sister, Syble Spence Mullins of Canton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to: St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Highland Baptist Church, C/O Ann Albright, 3800 Green Gable Rd., Terry, MS 39170; or CARA, P O Box 231, Clinton, MS 39060.
