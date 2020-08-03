Florence Geraldine "Geri" Graves



Clinton - Florence Geraldine "Geri" Graves, of Clinton, MS, passed away on July 25, 2020, at St. Domonic's Hospital of Jackson, MS.



Geri was born to Florence and J. D. Dickson May 11, 1934, in Alabama. She graduated as valedictorian of the 1952 class of Byram High School. After graduating from St. Dominic's School of Nursing in 1955, her career as a registered nurse spanned over four decades practicing in surgery, labor and delivery, and nursing administration at Hinds General Hospital and St. Dominic's Hospital. Geri was a devoted catholic and a long time member of St. Therese of Jackson and Holy Savior of Clinton.



She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Larry Graves, son, Robbie Graves, granddaughter, Jessica Graves, and great-grandaughter, Sophia McGuffee.



She will be remembered lovingly by her four children Michael Graves of Rogers, AR, Theresa Graves Toufectis of Washington, D. C., Kenny Graves of Jackson, MS, and Danny Graves of Jackson, MS; six grandchildren Criss Graves, Holly VanWinkle, Jennifer Graves, Emily McGuffee, Jacob Graves, and Jessica Henderson; twelve great-grandchildren; and many friends. The family is especially grateful for the loving care provided to her by the staff of Brookdale Senior Living, where she resided the past four years.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









