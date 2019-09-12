|
|
Florine Slate
Richland - Florine Slate passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September, 10, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Richland, MS. Private family services will be held.
Mrs. Slate is preceded in death by her daughters, Sandra Spell and Nancy Sumrall. She is survived by her daughter, Ella M. Gall (Gene); sister, June Pittman; son-in-law, Lester Spell (Clara); two grandchildren, Katie Nichols and Jason Spell; two great granddaughters and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019