Floyd Creel
Brandon - Floyd C Creel passed away March 17, 2019 at St Dominic Hospital surrounded by family. He was born November 19, 1938 in Poplarville, Ms to Monroe and Edna Creel Grantham.
He grew up in Mendenhall, Ms, and a long time native of Bolton, Ms. He was a member of the Armed Forces, Lafayette, La and stationed in Guam for almost four years. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from the sheet metal business and has currently been residing in Brandon, MS.
He is survived by his first wife Caroline Creel of Richland, Ms, three sons, Kenneth Creel of Richland, Ms, David Creel (Melissa) of Florence, Ms, Cullen Creel of Brandon, Ms, one brother Billy Grantham of Richland, Ms, one sister Peggy Stiver of Gulfport, Ms, two grandsons Stanon Creel, Landon Creel, one grand daughter Meagan Creel, two great granddaughters Kenli and Sophia.
A Great man, father, grandfather who will be missed by all.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019