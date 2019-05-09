Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
Floyd G. Harris, Jr.

Pearl - Floyd G. Harris, Jr., 91, died May 6, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:30 am until the 11:30 am chapel service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.

A native of Lake, MS, Floyd had lived in Jackson before moving to Pearl in 1972. He was a member of Alta Woods Baptist Church. Floyd had been a Mason since 1963 and was a past Grand Master of Pearl Lodge #23.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia W. Harris and daughter-in-law, Shirley Joyner.

Survivors include: step-daughter, Carolyn Ann Joyner Harris (Larry) of Canton; step-son, Henry lee "Hank" Joyner, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Jennifer Harris, Christel Harris, Brianne Joyner Tambone, Kevin Joyner, and Patrice Harris; and great grandchildren, Taylor Harris, Joey Tambone, Ella Tambone, Jake Tambone, and Lily Joyner.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 9, 2019
