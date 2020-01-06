|
Frances Beverly
Frances Beverly passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from natural causes. She had recently celebrated her 80th birthday. Born Frances Ray Buchanan on September 25, 1939 in Philipp, Mississippi, attended West Tallahatchie High School and Delta State University. Frances later moved to New Orleans where she was a resident for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Ray Buchanan Biggers and George Woodrow Buchanan, by her brother, Robert Baily "Bob" Buchanan and her husband of 33 years, Charles Curtis Beverly.
A beloved mother, Frances is survived by two children Jill Bookbinder (Ron) of New Orleans; Elizabeth Lamb (Pound) of Nashville and step children Holly Beverly-Smathers (Bob) of Topanga, CA and McKay Whiting (Tom). She was also the adored grandmother of her grandchildren Clay and Anna Lamb and James and Alden Smathers.
Frances enjoyed the company of family and friends and loved hosting get-togethers and sharing conversation. She enjoyed travelling, especially cruises and was well known for her love of life. Her warmth, charm and clever wit were enjoyed by all and she will be dearly missed. Frances enjoyed life to the fullest and would want us to celebrate her life and fond memories.
As a young child, her grandson, Clay, wrote a poem for Grandparents Day using nouns and adjectives to describe his grandmother. It included word choices we believe aptly characterize Frances: Faithful, funny, cooking, chatting, family, adventures, fun and smiling.
An active member of Christ Church Cathedral, she served as Chair of the Hospitality Committee for many years. She will be fondly remembered for her devout faith and genuine concern for family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, 2919 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances's honor to Christ Church Cathedral - Hospitality Committee: 2919 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans LA 70115.
