Frances Bibb Raley
Clinton - Frances Bibb Raley, 92, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Visitation for Mrs. Raley will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Alta Woods Baptist Church 168 Colonial Dr. Jackson, MS 39204 from 9:00am to 11:00am with Funeral service immediately following at 11:00am. Burial will be held at 2:00pm at Lakewood Memorial Park. A full obituary is available at www.wrightferguson.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020