Alta Woods Baptist Church
168 Colonial Dr
Jackson, MS 39204
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alta Woods Baptist Church
168 Colonial Dr.
Jackson, MS
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Alta Woods Baptist Church
168 Colonial Dr
Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Frances Bibb Raley


1927 - 2020
Frances Bibb Raley Obituary
Frances Bibb Raley

Clinton - Frances Bibb Raley, 92, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Visitation for Mrs. Raley will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Alta Woods Baptist Church 168 Colonial Dr. Jackson, MS 39204 from 9:00am to 11:00am with Funeral service immediately following at 11:00am. Burial will be held at 2:00pm at Lakewood Memorial Park. A full obituary is available at www.wrightferguson.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
