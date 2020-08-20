1/1
Frances Brunkhorst Smith
1920 - 2020
Frances Brunkhorst Smith

Madison - Frances Brunkhorst Smith, the daughter of a railroad man and his wife in Missouri whose musical talent led her to New York City, Pennsylvania, and finally to Mississippi, died on Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Catherine's Village in Madison. She was 100 years old.

Mrs. Smith supplied music to the ministry of longtime Mississippi United Methodist minister the Rev. R. Stewart Smith. They met and married while he served Mississippi City United Methodist Church in the 1950s and went on to serve churches in Port Gibson, Moss Point, Vicksburg, Jackson, Gulfport and Hattiesburg.

They retired to Jackson. After Rev. Smith died in 2003, Mrs. Smith moved to St. Catherine's Village, where she lived until her death.

Survivors include her sons and their families, Randolph Stewart Smith Jr. of Jackson and his two children, Olivia and Jas; Amy and Gene Smith of Hattiesburg and their three sons, Kyle, Sean and Clay; and Holly and David Smith of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Ruth Moss of Kansas City, Mo., and Willa Brunkhorst of Denver, Colo., and scores of nieces and nephews and their families across the country.

Services are set for Saturday with Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made to Broadmeadow United Methodist Church, or to a charitable organization of the donor's choice.

See a complete obituary at wrightferguson.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
