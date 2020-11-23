Frances Frierson McNamee



Jackson - Frances Frierson McNamee, at the age of 100 years, 3 months and 20 days, has gone to be with the Lord and her husband, Charles Dickens McNamee, who had preceded her.



She is survived by their 3 adult children, Charlotte McNamee Smith of Ellisville, MS, Janet McNamee Rusling and Miriam McNamee Johnson, both of Jackson, MS. Fran's extended family includes three Grandchildren, five Great Grandchildren and three Great, Great Grandchildren.



After graduating from Blue Mountain College, Fran enjoyed teaching English and debate before beginning her long career in Government Service. She will be missed by her many friends and loving family.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Lakewood Memorial Park with a pavilion service to follow at 2 pm.









