Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Frances G. Touchstone


1937 - 2019
Frances G. Touchstone

Pearl - Frances G. Touchstone, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Merit Health River Oaks, Flowood.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 6:00pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00pm in the funeral home chapel.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Frances dedicated her life to her family. She and her husband, Roy, were blessed with eight children, and she was proud of each of them and their accomplishments. Frances could also be quite the spitfire. She raised her children with loving discipline, and did not hesitate to speak her mind when the occasion called for it.

Frances was known for her funny wit and inclination to be quite the prankster. She and her sister, Carolyn, enjoyed playing jokes and kept the family on their toes.

She is survived by sons, Jay Touchstone, Arthur Touchstone, and Gary Touchstone; daughters, Cindy Varner, Brenda Touchstone, Cathy McKenzie Debra Daniels, and Marilyn Bowen; brother, Kenneth Moore; sisters, Doris Ciuffi, and Delores Delcore; 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy F. Touchstone; sister, Carolyn Smith; and brother, William C. Moore.

To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019
