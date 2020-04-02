Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
Yazoo City, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Heidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Hicks Heidel


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Hicks Heidel Obituary
Frances Hicks Heidel

Vaughan - Frances Hicks Heidel, 86, of Vaughan passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at The Baptist Medical Center - Yazoo. An Assistant to The Speaker of The Mississippi House of Representatives and a member of Midway United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her her granddaughter Coby (Boyd) McGraw of Meridian, sons Woodson Carter of Vaughan and Rob (Robin) Carter of Texarkana, AR, granddaughter; Brayden Wood of Oklahoma City, OK, great grandsons Cole McDonald and Carter McGraw, and a great granddaughter Molly McGraw.

Mrs. Frances was preceded in death by her husband; Billy Heidel and a grandson Dyland Carter.

Private family graveside services will be conducted Saturday April 4th at 11:00 A.M. In Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City with Rev. Matt Hall officiating. The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -