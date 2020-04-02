|
Frances Hicks Heidel
Vaughan - Frances Hicks Heidel, 86, of Vaughan passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at The Baptist Medical Center - Yazoo. An Assistant to The Speaker of The Mississippi House of Representatives and a member of Midway United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her her granddaughter Coby (Boyd) McGraw of Meridian, sons Woodson Carter of Vaughan and Rob (Robin) Carter of Texarkana, AR, granddaughter; Brayden Wood of Oklahoma City, OK, great grandsons Cole McDonald and Carter McGraw, and a great granddaughter Molly McGraw.
Mrs. Frances was preceded in death by her husband; Billy Heidel and a grandson Dyland Carter.
Private family graveside services will be conducted Saturday April 4th at 11:00 A.M. In Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City with Rev. Matt Hall officiating. The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020