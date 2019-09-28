|
Frances Jean Johnson Paley
Jackson - Frances Jean Johnson Paley, passed September 26, 2019.
Frances was born on November 21, 1929 in Vaiden, Mississippi. She graduated from Vaiden High School and attended Holmes Junior College. While at HJC, Frances was a homecoming maid and voted Most Friendly.
She married and moved to Jackson where she was a buyer at Kennington's Department Store. Later in life, she worked for John H. Moon and Sons, Inc.; she remained employed there for more than 30 years.
Frances was the mother of three children. She instilled in them a solid work ethic that has served them well throughout their lives. She unselfishly raised them mostly as a single mother.
She was the youngest of seven children and is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her son-in-law, Swink (Doc) Hicks and her grandson, Zachary Spell. She is survived by her children, Mike Upton and his wife Denise, Susan Hicks, Lara Spell and her husband Melvin, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Hills United Methodist Church, Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. An 11 a.m. service will follow. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stewpot Ministries, 1100 W. Capitol Street, Jackson, MS 39203 or to the Zachary Ward Paley Spell Memorial Wall at Parkway Hills United Methodist Church, 1468 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019