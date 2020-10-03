1/
Frances Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Jones

Pickens - Frances Cooper Jones 96, passed away October 2, 2020. She was born August 24, 1924, the only child to Charles Brougher and Agnes Anderson Cooper at Ellendale Plantation, Pickens, MS. She was married to Hubert Love Jones for 59 years.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pickens, MS.

Through her early days on the farm she developed a love for the land and all of God's creatures. Her training in music and voice afforded her many opportunities to sing throughout the state as well as in churches. Music allowed Mom and Dad to share the joy of being with others through dance performance and instruction.

Because of her husband's employment they lived in Louisville for ten years where they continued their civic and church participation. They returned to Pickens in 1983 where they lived the remainder of their lives. Mom's family was blessed by her home-making skills in cooking, decorating, loving care, teaching, and attention to every detail. She was a member of Pickens Presbyterian church where she served as church pianist, leader, and teacher.

Sitting down with her daughters, sharing adventures and stories, hearing laughter, and Mom's special giggle, are among our joyful memories. Mom's deep and abiding faith in God as her shepherd will continue to bless her daughters and friends who will profoundly miss her.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Carol Jones Alexander, and Charlyne Cooper Jones.

Memorials may be made to Pickens Presbyterian Church, French Camp Academy at 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745, or a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breeland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved