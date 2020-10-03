Frances Jones
Pickens - Frances Cooper Jones 96, passed away October 2, 2020. She was born August 24, 1924, the only child to Charles Brougher and Agnes Anderson Cooper at Ellendale Plantation, Pickens, MS. She was married to Hubert Love Jones for 59 years.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pickens, MS.
Through her early days on the farm she developed a love for the land and all of God's creatures. Her training in music and voice afforded her many opportunities to sing throughout the state as well as in churches. Music allowed Mom and Dad to share the joy of being with others through dance performance and instruction.
Because of her husband's employment they lived in Louisville for ten years where they continued their civic and church participation. They returned to Pickens in 1983 where they lived the remainder of their lives. Mom's family was blessed by her home-making skills in cooking, decorating, loving care, teaching, and attention to every detail. She was a member of Pickens Presbyterian church where she served as church pianist, leader, and teacher.
Sitting down with her daughters, sharing adventures and stories, hearing laughter, and Mom's special giggle, are among our joyful memories. Mom's deep and abiding faith in God as her shepherd will continue to bless her daughters and friends who will profoundly miss her.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Carol Jones Alexander, and Charlyne Cooper Jones.
Memorials may be made to Pickens Presbyterian Church, French Camp Academy at 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745, or a charity of your choice
.