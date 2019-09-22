|
|
Frances Mae Osborne Peters
Madison - Frances Mae Osborne Peters, 95, of Madison, Mississippi passed away peacefully at her home on September 19, 2019 to be with her late husband and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frances was born on April 2, 1924 in Union, Neshoba County, Mississippi. After graduating high school, Frances moved with her family to Jackson and began working in the credit department at Sears Roebuck and Company, where she met her husband Jack Clifford Peters. A woman of great faith and compassion, Frances always made her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her top priorities. While in Jackson , Frances and her family worshiped at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, where she made several life long friends from her Sunday school classes. Upon later moving to Madison, Frances joined the First Baptist Church of Madison where she made many cherished new friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her parents, Mae and Herbert Osborne. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Lee Osborne and Margaret Sellers Clifford, her sons Marc Randall Peters (Pam) and Wes W. Peters (Caren), four grandchildren, Matthew Houston Peters, Barrett Owen Peters, Jack Anderson Peters and William Randall Peters, and her nephew Grant Clifford. Frances and her family wish to thank her caregivers in the later part of her life.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 23 from 12-1 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with a chapel funeral service immediately following at 1 PM. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 22, 2019