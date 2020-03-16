|
|
Frances Mowdy Burrell
Ridgeland - Frances M. Burrell, age 89, passed away on March 14, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1930 to her late parents, William Mowdy and Lessie Hunter Mowdy in Leake County. She married Clark Trent Burrell 41 years ago and they were lifelong residents of Mississippi. Frances worked in Jackson for many years at Cabell Electric Company and retired as a Customer Representative after 25 years working for Sysco Food Services. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ridgeland were she attended regularly, was very giving and was also known for her humor.
Frances is survived by her husband, Trent Burrell of Ridgeland, son, Stanley Moore of Boca Raton, FL; step son, Clark Burrell of Fort Pierce, FL; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Rylan Moore.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings; Betty Cannon, Adell Rush and Jim Mowdy.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A funeral service celebrating her life will be at 11:00am Wednesday at the funeral home with visitation an hour before. Interment will follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020