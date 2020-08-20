Frances Reynolds
Madison, MS - Frances Rebecca Reynolds, 96, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on August 19, 2020.
Mrs. Reynolds was born February 26, 1924, in Slidell, Louisiana, to Buel and Lucy Coats.
She attended Jones Community College, in Jones Co., MS, before graduating from USM. She met and later married W.C. Reynolds on October 22, 1942. Together, they made Ellisville, MS home until moving to Madison, MS twenty-two years ago. While in Ellisville, Frances was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she was a longtime Sunday school teacher, and served as president of WMU. After moving to Madison, she joined FBCM, where she continued her dedicated service to the Lord.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her daughter, Carol, and son-in-love, Jim Druey, of Madison, MS; sister, Joyce Basso, of Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren, David (Kristin), Kim (Brad), and Hunter (Shellye); eleven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild, and they all lovingly called her Memaw.
Memaw leaves a legacy that will have profound eternal significance, accomplished through her daily seeking to follow the example of Christ. She taught her family about God's love through optimism and her uncanny ability to choose peace instead of worry, to provide encouragement instead of discouragement, to speak words of kindness instead of harshness, and to commit to living a life of selflessness. She was a committed and humble prayer warrior, and greatly impacted her family and community with her unique gift of writing beautiful letters of encouragement. With a servant's heart, she also took the opportunity to minister to others through her love and talent of knitting. She will be remembered for her dedication and perseverance; finishing her race strong. Memaw has now attained what she so faithfully pursued: being in the presence of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, and hearing, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS.
Our family would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice Ministries for the tender, loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or Hospice Ministries Ridgeland, MS.
Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
for online guest book.