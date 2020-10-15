Frances Watkins Woodward



Evans, GA - Frances Watkins Woodward passed away October 11, in Evans, Georgia. She was born May 21, 1927.



Fran was a long-time resident of Jackson, Mississippi where she worked with the March of Dimes, and she was also the volunteer coordinator at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She spent her life in service to others. She lived the past 13 years in Martinez, Georgia to be near her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Woodward and son Steve Watkins.



Survivors are her daughter Joyce Watkins of Agoura Hills, CA; grandchildren Frank Carter of Pearl, MS; Angela Graves of Martinez, GA; Ashley McAnly of Grovetown, GA; Allison Cunningham of North Augusta, SC; Ross Watkins of Thornton, CO; George Watkins of Brandon, MS.



Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.









