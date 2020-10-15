1/
Frances Watkins Woodward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Watkins Woodward

Evans, GA - Frances Watkins Woodward passed away October 11, in Evans, Georgia. She was born May 21, 1927.

Fran was a long-time resident of Jackson, Mississippi where she worked with the March of Dimes, and she was also the volunteer coordinator at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She spent her life in service to others. She lived the past 13 years in Martinez, Georgia to be near her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Woodward and son Steve Watkins.

Survivors are her daughter Joyce Watkins of Agoura Hills, CA; grandchildren Frank Carter of Pearl, MS; Angela Graves of Martinez, GA; Ashley McAnly of Grovetown, GA; Allison Cunningham of North Augusta, SC; Ross Watkins of Thornton, CO; George Watkins of Brandon, MS.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved