Francis A. (Pancho) Bolleter, Jr.
River Ridge, LA - Francis A. Bolleter, Jr, the son of Francis A. Bolleter, and Winnie Belle Picou was born in Morgan City, Louisiana and passed away at his home in River Ridge Louisiana with his wife of 52 years, Patricia T. Bolleter at his side. His friends called him "Pancho."
Pancho is survived by his two children: Mark A. Bolleter and Tondra E. Boyles and 5 grandchildren: Connor Bolleter, Collin Bolleter, Christopher Bolleter, Kyle Boyles and Alexa Boyles.
Pancho was was a veteran of both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He served in the US Army and US Air Force. He was a welder at the Avondale Shipyard and later a welder for the City of New Orleans Recreation Department.
Pancho and his wife Patricia lived in Purvis, Mississippi in 1975 and later back to Hattiesburg in 2000. Pancho and Pat have resided for the most part in River Ridge, Louisiana for most of their lives. They also resided in Montgomery, Texas and Geismar, Louisiana as well.
Pancho was loved and adored by anyone who met him. He was kind, generous was an amazing father to his children. He was a friend to all, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He would do anything to help anyone at anytime. He was a member of the VFW post 3267 and American Legion post 267 in Harahan, Louisiana. He will be missed by any and all who came into his life.
Interment for Francis A. Bolleter will be at Davis Family Cemetery in Seminary Mississippi at 11 AM on Saturday July 6th. Address: 98 Atwood Norris Road, Seminary Mississippi, 39479, A Celebration of his Life will be at Richmond Community Center at 12 Noon immediately following: 489 Highway 589 Sumrall Mississippi, 39482
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 28, 2019