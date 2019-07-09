Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Beulah Cemetery
Rosedale, MS
Francis Eugene Wixted Jr.


1941 - 2019
Francis Eugene Wixted Jr. Obituary
Francis Eugene Wixted, Jr.

Brandon, MS - Francis Eugene Wixted, Jr., 78, passed away on July 6, 2019. Visitation will be 6-8pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 10am Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the chapel of the funeral home. Graveside services will be 3:30pm in Beulah Cemetery in Rosedale, MS.

Mr. Wixted was born in Chester, PA on February 7, 1941, to Francis Eugene Wixted, Sr. and Marian Berry Wixted. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Vietnam Conflict. After retiring from the Navy, he started a second career with the US Post Office and later retired as a Postmaster in Shaw, MS.

Survivors include his daughter, Cathy and husband John Duease; granddaughter, Campbell Duease and a brother, James Wixted. He was preceded in death by his wife, whom he dearly loved, Carole King Wixted and his parents.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee..com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 9, 2019
