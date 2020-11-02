Frank Chapman Develle



Edwards - Frank Chapman Develle passed peacefully in his sleep on November 1, 2020 at his home after battling COPD. He entered this life April 4,1934 born to Joseph Roger Develle Sr. and Yvonne Chapman Develle in New Orleans, LA. Frank was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School New Orleans and The University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg. Frank met his future wife Linda Howell while attending Southern Miss. Frank and Linda married on August 27,1960, one week after his college graduation. A loving marriage to last 60 years.



He was employed by the Johns-Manville Corporation for 38 years. During his tenure, Frank received multiple salesmanship awards. God blessed Frank and Linda with three sons, Gregory (Greg), Derek and Frank Matthew (Matt). In addition to his parents, Frank is pre-deceased by his son, Matt and his sister, Mary-Francis Robert. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons,Greg and his wife, Charlene, Derek and his wife, Rebecca; grandsons, Andrew, Justin, Christopher, Ty and Colton Develle and granddaughters, Lauren Develle Mickel and her husband, Jerry, Jessica Develle and Summer Leigh Develle; brother, Joseph Roger Develle Jr.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 4 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 309 W. McDowell Rd. Jackson,MS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Catholic Charities or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.









